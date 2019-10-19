CoA does a U-turn on disqualified associations

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) have made a U-turn to allow disqualified associations, except Tamil Nadu and Haryana, to attend the BCCI Annual General Meeting on October 23 in Mumbai.

As per the BCCI electoral officer N Gopalaswami’s directions, no association or affiliated units would be allowed to participate in the AGM and would also lose their voting rights if their representative is disqualified as per the new constitution. On October 10, the BCCI electoral officer declared 30 associations valid to attend and vote in the BCCI AGM. The ones disqualified were Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Haryana [for non-compliance], Uttar Pradesh, Manipur [for nominating a disqualified representative], Services, Association of Indian Universities and Indian Railways [nomination not from association of former players].



However, since there will be no election during the BCCI AGM as all posts have been unopposed, the CoA has decided to invite the previously disqualified units, except Haryana and Tamil Nadu.

BCCI sources told mid-day that UP, Manipur, Maharashtra, Services, Universities and Railways have been asked to nominate another representative for the BCCI AGM. It could not be ascertained why TN and Haryana were not invited whereas Maharashtra got an another opportunity.

