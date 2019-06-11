Coastal road construction work: BMC sets up three control rooms for flood relief

national

BMC also issues emergency helpline numbers that residents can reach out to in case of flooding resulting out of project work

Aerial view of the ongoing coastal road work

After rubbishing citizens' fear of flooding due to the coastal road construction work, the BMC has set up three control rooms to act on such complaints during monsoon. Contractors have been intimated to take immediate action over such complaints and helpline numbers too have been set up. The BMC has also issued mobile numbers of several officials and engineers who will be present at the spot for a prompt response.

Civic activists and locals in South Mumbai have been up in arms against the ambitious coastal road project worth Rs 12,000 crore. Citing environmental damage, they had even approached the Bombay High Court seeking a stay on the reclamation work.

The BMC, however, has claimed that mitigation measures are already planned. Also learning from the MMRDA and MMRC who faced flak in the past over flooding issues, the BMC has set up these control rooms at Priyadarshini Park, Amarsons Garden and Worli Dairy.

The main control room will be set up at the BMC headquarters, to be connected via helpline number '1916'. Mohan Machiwal, coastal road chief engineer, said, "Any emergency situation or flooding problems should be updated on the control room numbers as the contractors have been instructed to take care of such issues."

Emergency contacts

Amarsons Garden control room: 022-23610221

Office of the Superintendent of Control Cell: 967061106 and 823567841

Project Manager Devendra Prasad: 9967014362

Resident engineer Rajesh Yadav: 9702467575

Worli Dairy: 022-24900359

Control room manager Avik Panja: 9874442300

Project Manager: 9136993702

Priyadarshini Park control room: 022-23629410

Control room officials: 9958899501 and 9958793012

Project manager Kim Zhong Yong: 7045901366

Resident engineer Vijay Jangam: 7045901366

