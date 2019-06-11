Coastal road construction work: BMC sets up three control rooms for flood relief
BMC also issues emergency helpline numbers that residents can reach out to in case of flooding resulting out of project work
After rubbishing citizens' fear of flooding due to the coastal road construction work, the BMC has set up three control rooms to act on such complaints during monsoon. Contractors have been intimated to take immediate action over such complaints and helpline numbers too have been set up. The BMC has also issued mobile numbers of several officials and engineers who will be present at the spot for a prompt response.
Civic activists and locals in South Mumbai have been up in arms against the ambitious coastal road project worth Rs 12,000 crore. Citing environmental damage, they had even approached the Bombay High Court seeking a stay on the reclamation work.
The BMC, however, has claimed that mitigation measures are already planned. Also learning from the MMRDA and MMRC who faced flak in the past over flooding issues, the BMC has set up these control rooms at Priyadarshini Park, Amarsons Garden and Worli Dairy.
The main control room will be set up at the BMC headquarters, to be connected via helpline number '1916'. Mohan Machiwal, coastal road chief engineer, said, "Any emergency situation or flooding problems should be updated on the control room numbers as the contractors have been instructed to take care of such issues."
Emergency contacts
Amarsons Garden control room: 022-23610221
Office of the Superintendent of Control Cell: 967061106 and 823567841
Project Manager Devendra Prasad: 9967014362
Resident engineer Rajesh Yadav: 9702467575
Worli Dairy: 022-24900359
Control room manager Avik Panja: 9874442300
Project Manager: 9136993702
Priyadarshini Park control room: 022-23629410
Control room officials: 9958899501 and 9958793012
Project manager Kim Zhong Yong: 7045901366
Resident engineer Vijay Jangam: 7045901366
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Heavy showers and cyclone alert in Mumbai!