Coastal Road: Rs 594 crore spent on just 6.25 per cent work

Updated: Aug 22, 2019, 07:25 IST | A correspondent

The BMC provided the information to several corporators across parties who had demanded a status report from of the project a meeting earlier this month

The site of the ongoing work on the project near Bhulabhai Desai Road. File pic

The BMC has spent Rs 594 crore on the Coastal Road project so far and completed only 6.25 per cent of the work as against the target of 12.56 per cent. The project has been stalled since July this year after the HC stayed construction.

The civic body spent the allocated fund to compensate contractors and consultants, on various studies and court cases, the BMC said in its report submitted to the Standing Committee on Wednesday. The BMC provided the information to several corporators across parties who had demanded a status report from of the project a meeting earlier this month.

