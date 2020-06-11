Code M actress Jennifer Winget bags Best Actor Female award

Having won immense adulation and acclaim amongst subscribers and critics alike, it was time for some accolades for ALTBalaji, one of India's leading homegrown platforms, at the TalentTrack Awards. The OTT platform bagged four awards at the prestigious platform that celebrates and honours the best in digital content by scooping up the awards for the Best Actor Female (Drama/ Thriller), Best Director (Drama/ Thriller), Best Soundtrack and also the Digital Content Company of the year. The recent feat adds to the growing trophy cabinet at ALTBalaji and is a testament to their dedication towards the massification of OTT space across markets.

The highly coveted award for Best Actor Female (Drama/ Thriller) went to Jennifer Winget, who packed a punch by playing the role of a military lawyer Major Monica Mehra in Code M. Having played a host of versatile and off-beat roles in her career, fans were once again excited as they saw Jennifer come to the fore by delivering one of the finest performances of her career. Harsh Dedhia won the award for the Best Director for Broken But Beautiful, a web-series which stood out for its heart-touching tale of a couple in love, stellar cast, and brilliant acting. Last but not the least, the award for the Best Soundtrack was received by FITTRAT. The web-series features a host of soul-stirring songs like 'O Panchi Re', 'Naznina' 'Paheli Dilli' 'Manmuradein' sung and composed by some of the most celebrated musicians in the industry. Known as the pioneer of starting the trend of original soundtracks in the Indian OTT space, the soundtrack of countless ALTBalaji shows have gone on to strike the right chord with audiences raking in millions of views on YouTube and other platforms.

The Talentrack Awards are the most sought-after annual trophy for every stakeholder of the digital medium. It is a celebration of the Indian digital-content ecosystem, including companies and individuals who have stood out for their stellar work.

ALTBalaji has the largest Hindi originals library of 60+ Indian originals which is attracting the audience. With a plethora of diverse content spanning across multiple genres, its programming has something for everyone. ALTBalaji has built a legacy of creating iconic shows like Apharan,' 'Mentalhood', 'Code M', 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain', 'Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat', 'M-O-M: Mission Over Mars', 'Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala', 'The Verdict - State v/s Nanavati', 'Broken…But Beautiful', 'Ragini MMS Returns', 'Test Case', 'Bose' among others which have been lauded by the audience.

