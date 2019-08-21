Coffee time

Search

Published: Aug 21, 2019, 08:44 IST | The Guide Team

If you are a coffee lover, this session is for you

Attend a session that hopes to bring together people who have grappled with lifestyle diseases like obesity, hypertension and diabetes, over coffee. The session will be conducted by Dr Muffazzal Lakdawala.

On August 24, 4 pm to 6 pm
At Digestive Health Institute, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli.
Call 48809100

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Gold medalist sculptor makes eco-friendly Ganesha idols

