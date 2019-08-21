Coffee time

things-to-do

If you are a coffee lover, this session is for you

Attend a session that hopes to bring together people who have grappled with lifestyle diseases like obesity, hypertension and diabetes, over coffee. The session will be conducted by Dr Muffazzal Lakdawala.

On August 24, 4 pm to 6 pm

At Digestive Health Institute, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli.

Call 48809100

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates