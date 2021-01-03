Coin removed from Russian man's nose, half-a-century later

When a 59-year-old unnamed Russian man was six years old, he wedged a coin into his right nostril. First, he was too scared to tell his strict mother; later, he forgot about it and somehow managed to live for the next 53 years unimpeded by the blockage. It was only recently, that he started complaining of not being able to breathe at all through his right nostril.

A scan at the hospital showed the coin in the nasal passage and also rhinoliths-stones in the nasal cavity-that had formed around the coin, constricting his ability to breathe. Medics conducted an endoscopic surgery under general anaesthesia, removing the stones and retrieving the Soviet one kopek coin from his nose.

The money that was officially worth around one penny at the time, had been ceased to be used in Russia after the USSR's collapse in 1991. The famous hammer and sickle emblem was no longer visible on the coin. Specialist otorhinolaryngologist Elena Nepryakhina said, "We operated on Friday and he was discharged on Monday. He has regained full nasal breathing."

Apparently, he isn't the first person to become re-acquainted with a foreign object lost up the nose many decades earlier. In 2015, Steve Easton, then 51, from Surrey, had a sneezing fit during which the tip of a toy dart shot out of his nose. He'd put it up there aged seven and his parents had taken him to hospital at the time but doctors were unable to remove it.

Have your cake and eat it too

Keisuke Inagaki, a Japanese Otaku chef has combined his passion for cooking and anime to create his own style of pancake art. The 51-year-old started making cute pancakes in 2011, as a way of lifting the spirits of kids in his home city of Fukushima, after it was devastated by a tsunami. That was a starting point in the world of pancake art, though, as of today, Inagaki is on a whole other level.

Ice full of Poopscicles anyone?

Katie Nickolaou, an Iowa meteorologist is imploring the public to refrain from munching on icicles this winter. She claims they're full of faeces. The poopy video she posted on TikTok and Twitter has got over 1.7 million views. "Please don't do that," she pleads in the viral clip, which depicts a blurred-out TikToker crunching an icicle like a carrot. "I'm a meteorologist I should know," she adds. And here's why: "When icicles form, it's from water that melts off your roof and runs down the side of a building," said Nickolaou. "You know what else is on your roof? Bird poop. A lot of it." As expected, social media had a field day with the crappy clip.

Japanese teahouse's 400-year-old menu

The Amazake-chaya Tea House in the town of Hakone has stood the test of time with its amazake and a plate of pounded mochi. Travellers get a tasty glimpse into the past when they are served the non-alcoholic sake made from rice and kÅÂji mold.

Last renovated in 2009, the place has been restored to how it used to look in the Edo period (1603-1868), complete with a thatched roof. Same look, same menu from four centuries ago.

Not in my hands

In a world where fingerprints are getting increasingly important to collect biometric data, the men in the Sarker family from Bangladesh have been born with completely smooth fingertips. Now, this may not have been a huge deal a generation or two ago, but these days, when the swirling patterns on the tip of our fingers are used as the main way to identify individuals, it's a big issue. Some have been unable to obtain a driving license because of their lack of fingerprints, while others have been reluctant to travel for fear of getting in trouble at airports, for the same reason.

Good for nothing

Japanese man builds a career by renting himself out to do nothing

In just two years, 37-year-old Shoji Morimoto has gone from being just another unemployed middle-aged man in Tokyo, to a minor Japanese celebrity. He has over 2,70,000 Twitter followers. He has had appearances on national television, interviews in magazines, and even his own books and manga on Amazon. Shoji has built his success on a service that requires him to do nothing but meet random people, listen to their stories or just physically be there for them. He basically rents himself out to strangers, letting them know beforehand that he can do nothing but eat, drink and hang around.

