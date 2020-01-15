Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 Corridor: MMRC completes 100 per cent excavation work for 13 stations

In what can be termed as a major development towards the progress of the city's first underground metro corridor construction, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has completed 100 per cent excavation work on 13 out of 26 underground stations on the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor.

The 13 stations are Cuffe Parade, Vidhan Bhavan, Churchgate, Hutatma Chowk, CSMT, Science Museum, Siddhi Vinayak, MIDC, Marol Naka, Sahar Road, CSMIA Domestic, CSMIA International airport and SEEPZ.

"Now further activities like construction of the station boxes, which is already underway, will take shape", said S.K.Gupta, Project Director, MMRCL. "The excavation for the remaining 13 stations - taking place on a war footing - will be completed in the next three to four months. Overall 87% of the excavation has been completed", said Gupta further.

The details of excavation work on the remaining 13 stations are thus -

1) Kalbadevi station - 26 per cent

2) Girgaon station - 14 per cent

3) Grant Road station - 56 per cent

4) Mumbai Central station - 73 per cent

5) Mahalaxmi station - 75 per cent

6) Aacharya Atre Chowk station - 39 per cent

7) Worli station - 82 per cent

8) Dadar station - 88 per cent

9) Shitladevi Station - 71 per cent

10) Dharavi station - 81 per cent

11) BKC station - 83 per cent

12) Vidyanagari station - 87 per cent

13) Santacruz station - 93 per cent

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates