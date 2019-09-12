Colaba occult muder: Accused's behaviour was always unpredictable, wife tells cops

The wife of Anil Chugani, 43, has allegedly told the police that his behaviour was unpredictable. Chugani is accused of killing his best friend's three-year-old daughter, Shanaya Hathiramani, by allegedly flinging her out of the seventh floor window of his flat. The police have been in regular contact with his wife, Kashish, who stays in Andheri.

'To separate from wife'

The police said Kashish has been staying with her mother for about five months. They say she has told them that she and Chugani are on the verge of separation. Sources from the police revealed that Chugani's neighbour at Colaba also told them that the couple used to fight and they have heard loud voices on several occasions. "Until now we have recorded Chugani's and witnesses statements, which indicate that he is of unsound mind. If this is true, then what did his family do?" said a police officer.

Was he treated?

"We are trying to ascertain when the behavioural change was observed in the accused and whether any remedial steps were taken by him or his family members to treat him," added another police officer. They are trying to connect with Chugani's family in Morocco to corroborate his working at a shop and former colleague Zubeda's black magic claims. According to a police officer, "Despite Chugani's statement, we are trying to find the exact motive behind the crime. For that we are analysing his mobile and Internet search history, WhatsApp, FB and other social media chats and profiles. This will give us an idea about his behaviour and criminal act." The statements of Chugani's childhood friend and the deceased's father, Prem, and Kashish are very important for the police, because they might be aware of his behaviour, daily routines and his other friends.

Finding the motive

The police are investigating whether Chugani killed the girl for revenge. They are also investigating whether he is cooking up stories to save himself. The police had said they have recovered a diary from Chugani's flat, where he had written several times the line, 'Save your life, kill the twins, go to jail.' A senior police officer said, "We are also checking whether there are any secret societies involved in black magic in Mumbai, and if he is part of any. We are checking his mobile phone tower locations to find where in Mumbai he has been."

