College student allegedly makes obscene calls to teacher after watching porn

crime

An FIR under relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act has been registered and further probe is on, the police officer said

Representational picture

A 19-year-old college student in Kota allegedly made obscene video calls to a woman teacher in Indore on WhatsApp, said the Police on Friday. Cyber Cell of Madhya Pradesh police arrested the accused from his home after tracking down his phone number.

According to the police, the accused identified as, Rohit Soni alias Golu, allegedly used 'virtual numbers' to hide his identity to make obscene video calls to the woman.

Soni hails from Bhilwara in Rajasthan and is currently based in Kota to prepare for a medical entrance examination, police said. Superintendent of Police (Cyber Cell-Indore) Jitendra Singh said that Soni had downloaded an app from Google Play store which provided 'virtual numbers' for making calls. Soni allegedly used this facility so that the calls should not be traced to him, the SP said.

To the recipient, it appeared that the call has originated in the United States. When the harassed teacher blocked one number, he allegedly called her from a new virtual number. The woman then filed a complaint with the Cyber Cell. "We first sent a legal request to WhatsApp's India office for sharing details about the calls, but when there was no response, we approached its California-based head office in the US and got the necessary information," Singh said.

After tracking down the accused, police arrested him Friday. During the interrogation, Soni allegedly confessed that he used to make such calls to several women after watching porn films. An FIR under relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act has been registered and further probe is on, the police officer said.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates