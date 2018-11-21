Mumbai Crime: Man held for circulating ex-lover's obscene pictures

crime

Around four to five of her colleagues had received similar messages. The Tilak Nagar police have arrested the accused and registered an FIR against him under various sections of the IPC and of the Information Technology Act

Illustration/Ravi Jadhav

The police have arrested a 30-year-old Andheri resident for allegedly circulating obscene pictures of his former lover after the 28-year-old woman registered a complaint with the Tilak Nagar police.

According to her statement to the police, the woman had come to Mumbai from Indore for professional reasons and began working as a doctor at a Kurla hospital where the accused, a distant relative of hers, visited for treatment. He soon began communicating with the her over WhatsApp and phone.

In 2016, the accused confessed his love for the victim but she rejected him. He, however, did not give up and persuaded the woman to accept the proposal. Very soon, the two got into a physical relationship during which time he took some intimate pictures of her without her knowledge.

The accused also hacked into her social media accounts, monitored her digital communication, and began dictating her life. The victim later ended the relation owing to his difficult behaviour.

In February last year, the accused got married to another woman and the victim, too, got engaged to another man in September 2017. But, this news didn't go down too well with the former lover and he began harassing her.

On November 17, a senior doctor at the victim's workplace informed her of the messages he had received from the accused along with obscene pictures of her.

Around four to five of her colleagues had received similar messages. The Tilak Nagar police have arrested the accused and registered an FIR against him under various sections of the IPC and of the Information Technology Act.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates