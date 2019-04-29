Colleges to soon require one MMC expert on panel probing negligence

national

So far, around 500 cases of medical negligence or issues regarding treatment are still pending with the council

Soon, medical colleges might have to keep one expert from the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) to address cases of medical negligence.

MMC wrote to the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) earlier this month, asking them to implement this across the state. "We have written to DMER, asking them to introduce one council member on the expert panel investigating medical negligence cases in medical colleges. This would help in bringing more transparency and better judgment of orders," said Shivkumar Utture, president of MMC.

Dr TP Lahane, director, DMER confirmed receiving the request, "The proposal is extremely welcoming but before coming to a conclusion, we need to discuss it with the council members." So far, around 500 cases of medical negligence or issues regarding treatment are still pending with the council.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates