Collin Morikawa after winning first major title: I'm on cloud nine

Collin Morikawa claimed his first major championship on Sunday, delivering a magical eagle on the 16th hole at the 2020 PGA Championship. Morikawa also became just the fourth player ever to win a prestigious PGA Championship before his 24th birthday.

The American fired a bogey-free 64 to emerge from a crowded leaderboard and win by two shots over Dustin Johnson and Paul Casey at TPC Harding Park. "I'm on cloud nine right now," said Morikawa, 23.

"It's hard to think about what this championship means. It's a major, and this is what guys go for, especially at the end of the their career. And we're just starting." He picked up his third win on the PGA Tour, giving him more victories than missed cuts since he turned pro just 14 months ago. Morikawa wrote an epic conclusion to one of the strangest weeks in major golf history. The PGA was contested without fans and it marked the first time a major champion had been crowned in 13 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Without a crowd it plays very different. But whether crowds were here or not, I still had to get it done, so I'm really happy," said Morikawa, who joins Rory McIlroy, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods as players who have won a PGA before their 24th birthday.

