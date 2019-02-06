COLORS announces Courtroom - Sacchai Haazir Ho, a crime-legal drama

television

While the Indian legal system plays a major role in the society, its functioning is not well understood by many. Most citizens don't know what it takes to keep the wheels of justice turning. Keeping its philosophy of creating meaningful entertainment and shows that are a reflection of our society, COLORS is set to launch its new show Courtroom, a crime-legal drama that explores the essence of the Indian legal system and affects the collective consciousness in a positive way.

Premiering on 9th February and produced by Optimystix Entertainment India Pvt Ltd, Courtroom is inspired by real court cases as it unveils the actual proceedings, from charges to verdicts with Sacchai Haazir Ho as its premise. On bringing forth shows that drives awareness said Nina Elavia Jaipuria – Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18, "At COLORS, it has always been our conscious endeavour to pick up topics that are relatable and furthers the well-being of the society at large. The concept of Courtroom has been designed to give viewers a kaleidoscopic view of the legal proceedings and how a verdict is arrived in the court of law which is considered the most sanctimonious place in a legal system. The show is one-of-a-kind in the Hindi General Entertainment space and its edge of the seat content will make it an interesting viewing proposition."

Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment at Viacom18 said, "Most crime shows end with police putting handcuffs for the culprit which makes people believe that the criminal has been found but that's only one side of the story.T he real story or the truth is confirmed in the court and with courtroom we will present cases inspired from real life cases. The episodes will highlight cases like Me too, Road rage, etc. These cases are stories of conviction and courage as the court trials is a long and tedious process".

Vipul D Shah (Founding Chairman and MD), Optimystix Entertainment India Pvt Ltd, said: "Whether it is the framing of charges, arguments, recreation of the crime scene, forensics or evidence, a judge is bound by law to give every aspect fair consideration. This is what Courtroom – Sacchai Haazir Ho is about. Each case is analysed in two parts and features an ensemble cast. The audience will realise that the role of a judge is much more layered and complex than it appears. After all, the verdict can make or break a person's life."

To deliberate on the topic of #DecodingJustice, an engaging panel discussion was organised in Delhi on 5th February 2019. The panel featured law enforcement dignitaries to social activists to personalities from the showbiz world like Bollywood Actress - Swara Bhasker, Advocate Supreme Court - Vivek Naryan Sharma, Rina Mukherjee, Chief Councilator – Surat Geeta Shroff, independent journalist and media consultant - Rina Mukherjee along with the host of the show Vikas Kumar. Moderated by Richa Anirudh, the panel deliberated on subjects ranging from decoding the legal system to throwing light on the resources used by the investigators, the panelists discussed the journey of a trial and shared their opinions on landmark cases. They debated also the role of citizens in the judicial system.

Continuing to raise awareness about the judicial system, the channel will conduct similar discussion across various locations in India. These discussions will continue to bring eminent personalities together and highlight the working of the highest institution of the Indian judicial system

Courtroom explores the idea that whenever a conflict arises, people turn to the legal system and rely on the prudence and wisdom of the court. The court, in turn, gives them a fair hearing before delivering a verdict. Hosted and narrated by Vikas Kumar and produced by Optimystix Entertainment India Pvt Ltd, Courtroom – Sacchai Haazir Ho premieres on 9th February and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 7:00 p.m. only on COLORS.

