Colour me right! Sanjay Dutt's platinum blonde hairdo goes viral on social media

Ahead of the shoot of KGF: Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt has been experimenting with the colour of his locks. A fortnight ago, he visited B-Town hairstylist Aalim Hakim's salon and walked out with a dark brown crown. Now, Hakim has given him a platinum blonde look to match his salt-and-pepper facial fuzz. Considering he begins shooting for the Kannada film soon, Dutt might as well make up his mind. Should we expect another shade in the coming days?

Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer but he announced on the birthday of his twins, Shahraan and Iqra, that he had been cured. "I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can -- the health and well being of our family," he had written.

Recently Sanjay Dutt took to his social media to announce that he is going to resume shooting for KGF Chapter 2 in November. The character of Adheera has garnered a lot of anticipation ever since the first look and the audience is very excited to see him back in action and take over the silver screen.

Apart from KGF Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt has a powerful trajectory of movies and will be seen in Torbaaz, Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Shamshera.

On August 11, Dutt took to social media and wrote that he is taking a break for medical treatment. He was spotted up and about after his chemotherapy sessions at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. His decision to seek treatment at the Andheri hospital was at the behest of old pal Tina Ambani, who was his co-star in his debut film, Rocky (1981).

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news