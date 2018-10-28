Colton Haynes back with Jeff Leatham

hollywood

Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham said they were back together and were giving their relationship another shot

Colton Haynes

"Arrow" star Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham said they were back together and were giving their relationship another shot. They separated after six months of marriage and filed for divorce in May. Taking to social media on Saturday, they shared photographs from their wedding in honour of their first wedding anniversary, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Can't believe it's already been one year since we got married Jeff Leatham. Happy Anniversary my beautiful husband," captioned Haynes. Leatham also shared a sweet note.

"I can't remember what it was like before you, and I don't even know how we got here but maybe that's exactly what I needed. Someone who could make me forget where I came from and someone who could make me love without knowing how to fall. R.M. Drake. Happy Anniversary my beautiful husband -- Life is a beautiful place with you beside me," Leatham wrote.

They shared a series of photographs of themselves in their matching white suits surrounded by an exquisite display of red roses. Haynes and Leatham first publicly announced they were dating on Valentine's Day in 2017 after the "Arrow" star came out as gay the year before.

