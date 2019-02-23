Comedian Brody Stevens found dead

hollywood

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) on Friday confirmed that Brody Stevens was found hanging at his home at around 1 p.m. and the death is being investigated as a suicide, reports Fox News

Stevens was known for featuring in shows such as "Brody Stevens: Enjoy It!", "Why? With Hannibal Buress" and "Chelsea Lately". It is reported that he had struggled with mental health issues in the past and even hospitalised in 2011 after suffering a bipolar disease.

After the demise of the comedian, Stevens' representative said: "Brody was an inspiring voice who was a friend to many in the comedy community. He pushed creative boundaries and his passion for his work and his love of baseball were contagious. He was beloved by many and will be greatly missed."

He had also acted in movies like "The Hangover" and "The Hangover II".

