Comedian Dinyar Contractor passes away at 79

Dinyar Contractor. Pic/YouTube

Veteran model, comedian, film and theatre actor Dinyar Contractor died on Wednesday, family sources said. He was 79. He had been suffering from various age-related illnesses since some time. His last rites will be performed later in the day in Worli.

Dinyar Contractor was known for his roles in Bollywood films like Badshah, 36 China Town, and Khiladi. Earlier this year, Contractor was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India, Mr Ramnath Kovind. Contractor was a renowned Gujarati theatre personality and film veteran.

Contractor started working on television programmes with Adi Marzban when Mumbai Doordarshan launched the DD-2 channel in Mumbai with Aao Marvao Meri Saathe, a Gujarati programme. He started acting while in school and began his career in 1966.

PM Narendra Modi tweeted his condolence saying, "Padma Shri Dinyar Contractor was special because he spread lots of happiness. His versatile acting brought smiles on several faces. Be it theatre, television or films, he excelled across all mediums. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and admirers."

Padma Shri Dinyar Contractor was special because he spread lots of happiness. His versatile acting brought smiles on several faces. Be it theatre, television or films, he excelled across all mediums. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. pic.twitter.com/yV8JswP1g1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019

Union Minister Smriti Irani took to Twitter to express her condolences on news of his passing. She wrote, "He brought bursts of laughter with him wherever he went, he lit up the screen and our lives with his wit & charm. We will miss your presence Dinyar bhai. Rest in Peace Padma Shri Dinyar Contractor - theatre legend, actor par excellence.

He brought bursts of laughter with him wherever he went, he lit up the screen and our lives with his wit & charm. We will miss your presence Dinyar bhai. Rest in Peace Padma Shri Dinyar Contractor - theatre legend, actor par excellence ðÂÂÂ — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 5, 2019

