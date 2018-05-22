Comedienne Kaneez Surka hosts Sapan Verma, Sahil Shah and RJ Malishka in her game show

The show this Wednesday features ace comedians Sapan Verma and Sahil Shah, and RJ-actor Mallishka Mendonsa



Kaneez Surka

What's better than a game show? A live improvised show where nothing is planned and everything is made up at the spur of the moment. Kaneez Surka, one of India's most popular comedians is back with the second season of her pet project, The General Fun Game Show, where she puts three famous guests through mind-twisting, rib-tickling challenges. The show this Wednesday features ace comedians Sapan Verma and Sahil Shah, and RJ-actor Mallishka Mendonsa.

"I want the experience to be very random. Hence there are no planned themes, just four rounds where we have fun," says Surka about her plan for the show. The challenges are a mix of comedy, general knowledge, musicals, and guess-games — all coupled with tons of humour and casual banter. "For example, I have a round called 'accent-dental', where I give participants an accent in which they have to answer the upcoming questions. It was hilarious to see Daniel Fernandes sporting a Bhojpuri accent in one of the shows," she chuckles.



Sapan Verma

Tomorrow's session will feature Sapan Verma, Mallishka, and Sahil Shah. When we prod him about what to expect at this exciting, non-formatted show, Verma tells us, "I have no idea what's going to happen. Kaneez is the boss lady, I'll just go with the flow," while Surka adds, "I value chemistry when it comes to my guests. I want them to have fun, not having to prove how funny they are."

ON May 23 AT The Cuckoo Club, off Pali Hill Road, Bandra West. LOG ON TO insider.in entry Rs 500

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates