Comedy comes naturally to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain star Aasif Sheikh

Actor Aasif Shaikh can give a comical twist to any scene because, as he says, comedy comes naturally to him. "Comedy comes naturally to me. Even if there is a serious scene with some hard-hitting dialogues, I can perform it in the most comical way," said the actor, who has a theatre background and years of experience in the entertainment industry.

He points out comedy is a very specialised genre. "It is very interesting and at the same time challenging as you have to keep updating your acts, so that they do not appear monotonous. I have been playing the role of Vibhuti in &TV's 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' for five years and I keep on experimenting with my looks, dialogues, etc. to engage with the audience. This is how I raise the bar for myself," he shared.

Aasif follows international comedians and trends on social media to keep himself updated.

