Comedy Couple: Pooja Bedi is the imperfect mother in this show about parents and children

Meet the not so perfect parents of Deep (Saqib Saleem) and Zoya (Shweta Basu Prasad) Pooja Bedi (Zoya's mom) and Rajesh Tailang (Deep's dad). A modern mom who claims to have a PhD in men and a humble dad who has a conservative sense of humour. Starring lead pair Saqib Saleem and Shweta Basu Prasad, 'Comedy Couple', based in Gurgaon, is set against the backdrop of the burgeoning stand-up comedy scene in the city. #JokinglyYours.

Have a look at the promo right here:

The promo starts with how the lead pair is incredibly in love with each other and have now decided to take the next step of being introduced to their families. However, Zohra (Pooja Bedi) is not that happy with her daughter's choice and feels that all men are the same. As all mothers mostly have the right intuition, is she right here too? Zohra believes in living life to the fullest.

On the other hand, Saqib Saleem (Deep) has been weaving the net of lies to escape every situation from his family. But things take a turn when his father Rajesh Tailang decides to pay a surprise visit to his bachelor pad. The conservative father is tired of the web of lies the son traps him in repeatedly, and the last scene will definitely have you in splits.

What happens when a conservative father and a modern mother meet? Will they approve of Zoya and Deep's relationship or will staging an act every night be their only option?

Pooja Bedi expresses, "Parents have such a profound impact on how kids turn out! If you've liked the hilarious Deep & Zoya, it's time for a double dose of laughter as you meet me, "Zohra", Zoya's mom, a bohemian free- spirited soul who lives the life of a single mom, on her own terms! Much to Zoya's amusement & bewilderment, Zohra seems to flaunt her PhD in men having encountered many relationships in the past. The strangely independent-dependent mother-daughter relationship will be extremely relatable to a lot of girls out there. Comedy Couple is a com-rom, perfect for a fun watch to sit back and enjoy Deep and Zoya's real-life escapades."

Rajesh Tailang says, "I want to start by saying that having to finish a film during a pandemic has been the most rewarding part of the shoot. I seldom play comic roles and the humour that Deep's father portrays, spoke to me instantly. The film is extremely relatable and it's not only for the kids or the millennials, I think parents would enjoy it as well. Especially the camaraderie that Pooja and I share with Zoya and Deep respectively in the film. Save the date! Comedy Couple premieres 21st October on ZEE5."

The film revolves around the comedy couple duo who are also the real-life lovers. They are a laugh-riot on stage, with their sharp and witty take on a variety of issues like finding romance in the city while grappling with the same problems off-stage.

When one of their comedy acts go viral, their professional and personal lives collide, resulting in uncomfortable truths and bittersweet realizations, which they must navigate to make sense of their relationship. The screenplay promises to be an astutely observed and an insightful take on love and life in a bustling city and what it takes to survive here, served with sharp humour and ready wit.

Directed by Nachiket Samant and produced by Yoodlee Films – the film production arm of Saregama India. 'Comedy Couple' is based on a story by Bikas Mishra with screenplay by Raghav Kakkar & Kashyap Kapoor.

Comedy Couple premiers on October 21 on ZEE5.

