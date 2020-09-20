Comedy Couple: Saqib Saleem and Shweta Basu Prasad-starrer is a pitcher full of laughter, relationship thrills

Zee 5 had fans going gaga over its recent announcement of a unique rom-com genre film - 'Comedy Couple'. The teaser of the film was first exclusively out on ZEE5's much talked about short video platform HiPi. Starring lead pair Saqib Saleem and Shweta Basu Prasad, the film is based in Gurgaon, set against the backdrop of the burgeoning stand-up comedy scene in the city.

The teaser is a glimpse into the life of Deep (Saqib) and Zoya (Shweta), a stand-up comedy duo and real-life lovers who draw inspiration for their scripts from their own real-life experiences. It gives the audience a first look into their relationship, setting the backdrop through a theory that every relationship is broken down into three stages, just like beer. To break it down simply: beer is chilled when you first have it, if you leave it out too long, it gets warm and if you don't pay attention to it at all, it eventually loses fizz. Much like most relationships.

Check out the teaser here:

You will also see that Deep has a nagging lying habit, something he gets into trouble for regularly, be it with his family, friends or Zoya. Amidst a lot of romance and laughs, when their professional and personal lives collide, it results in bittersweet realizations. The question is will they be able to save their relationship or stage an act every night?

Saqib Saleem expresses, "From me and mine i.e. Deep and Zoya, I think at this time we all need a double dose of Comedy Couple and not take life too seriously, for an hour or so. The timing is perfect, giving people a chance to sit back, relax and enjoy. Zoya and Deep's real-life escapades are enough for them to add fizz to their comic act on stage. We have shot the entire film during the pandemic and I hope people enjoy the teaser and the glimpse of our fruit of labour."

Shweta Basu Prasad says, "The whole experience of shooting Comedy Couple has been so rewarding, every single minute of the shoot has been memorable. We have all worked incredibly hard to bring forth a concept like this and we do hope that people will love it as much as we loved shooting for it. The best part about the film is that it is extremely relatable, and I can guarantee that couples out there will find a little bit of themselves in Deep and Zoya's story. It is definitely a light watch, especially considering the times that we live in. We want everyone to chill, relax and hop on with us on this fun ride. Save the date! 21st October on ZEE5."

The film revolves around the comedy couple duo who are also the real-life lovers. They are a laugh-riot on stage, with their sharp and witty take on a variety of issues like finding romance in the city while grappling with the same problems off-stage. When one of their comedy acts go viral, their professional and personal lives collide, resulting in uncomfortable truths and bittersweet realizations, which they must navigate to make sense of their relationship. The screenplay promises to be an astutely observed and an insightful take on love and life in a bustling city and what it takes to survive here, served with sharp humour and ready wit.

Directed by Nachiket Samant, and produced by Yoodlee Films – the film production arm of Saregama India. 'Comedy Couple' is based on a story by Bikas Mishra with screenplay by Raghav Kakkar & Kashyap Kapoor.

Comedy Couple premieres October 21 on ZEE 5.

