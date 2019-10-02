Comedy in corporate

Many mistake a job for a career and a career for life. But the real struggle is finding a gainful distraction. This is what stand-up comedian Punit Pania believes in. After nearly a decade of corporate life, the stand-up comedian will make you laugh with anecdotes from both worlds.

On September 2, 5 pm

At Studio Pepperfry, shop no 11, 12 & 13, Haware Infotech Park, Sector 30 A, opposite Inorbit Mall, Navi Mumbai.

Call 9820384567

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost RS 349

