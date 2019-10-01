Coming soon! Butterfly festival in Mumbai

The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) and the World Wide Fund for Nature – India (WWF-India) are coming together to organise a Butterfly Festival. A first for Mumbai, the specially curated event will include fun activities for all ages. Conducted over two weekends (on October 12th and 13th and October 19th and 20th) the festival will take participants on guided butterfly trails in and around the Butterfly Garden at BNHS' CEC (Conservation Education Centre) campus, near Filmcity, Goregaon East. A documentary on the astounding migratory journey of some species will be showcased; origami and art workshops for children and childlike adults and much more. mid-day will be the official media partner of the event.



Butterfly Festival 2019 Poster Pic: BNHS

In addition, the Butterfly Festival Photography Competition is currently open and accepting entries. The winning photographs will be felicitated on the last day, 20 October with a special Award Ceremony comprising of an exhibition of entries, expert talks and a special storytelling segment with celebrated children's author Katie Bagli.

Blue Oakleaf (camouflage expert, mimics a dry leaf). Pic: Dr Raju Kasambe

Caroline Pais, Education Officer, WWF India – Maharashtra State Office said, "Butterflies are one of the most recognisable and appealing insects found around us. Indeed, their myriad colours, shapes and delicate flight have provided inspiration to poets and artists from time immemorial. The goal behind the Butterfly Festival is to celebrate these beautiful creatures and highlight their significance and importance in our environment."

Black Rajah (a shy butterfly that prefers animal droppings to flower nectar) Pic: Dr Raju Kasambe

Dr. Raju Kasambe, Assistant Director - Education, Conservation Education Centre, BNHS, Mumbai said " Everyone loves butterflies. The festival is to create awareness among the general public about the importance of butterflies in nature."



Tawny Coster (laying eggs on passionflower vine) Pic: Dr Raju Kasambe

Activities during the fest:

Expert led Butterfly Trails

Documentary on the astounding migratory journey of some butterfly species

Origami and Art Workshops

Photography Competition

Anomalous Nawab caterpillar (getting ready to pupate) Pic: Dr Raju Kasambe

Schedule: Butterfly Festival 2019

GOREGAON EAST Activity Time MORNING SESSION Registration 7:30 - 8:00 Butterfly Trail x 2

@25 participants per trail 8:00 - 9:00 Monarch Documentary 9:00 - 9:30 Butterfly Trail x 2

@25 participants per trail 9:30 - 10:30 Monarch Documentary 10:30 - 11:00 Exhibition and Art:

•Pebble Painting

•Stencil painting

•Origami

•Tattoo artist

•Flutter Foto (photo against butterfly wings)

•Exhibition panel Room with Butterfly Panels

&

Tables for various activities

Plum Judy (performs a distinctive 'dancing' behaviour to evade predators) Pic: Dr Raju Kasambe

