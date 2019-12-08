Commando 3 controversy: No offence meant, says Vidyut Jammwal

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Vidyut Jammwal's recent release, Commando 3, courted controversy over a particular scene in which a wrestler is shown publicly lifting the skirt of a schoolgirl. Wrestler Sushil Kumar felt his profession was being shown in a bad light.

"I strongly oppose the film and also urge everyone to oppose, as the film is portraying wrestlers in a bad way," says Kumar. A group of about 40 wrestlers staged a protest against the film in Pune.

Vidyut Jammwal even reacted on the storm over Commando 3, by saying that controversies are part and parcel of the film industry. Vidyut added saying that makers of the film did not intend to hurt peoples sentiment with the particular scene that has raised objections from certain sectors.

Vidyut was interacting with the media after the success of "Commando 3", along with co-actor Gulshan Devaiah, when a female reporter asked him whether such a controversy would benefit the film. "When Pakistan throws bombs in Indian territory, then I don't understand why journalists ask the question like 'whether it's right or wrong'. 'People have died and how do you feel about it?' I think these kinds of questions are ridiculous. I feel really bad," Vidyut retorted.

"Journalists should stop asking questions like 'a rape has happened and how do you feel about it?' Now you (reporter) are asking me whether this controversy is benefiting the film or not, It's a ridiculous question. We don't do these things for our benefit. I feel controversies are part and parcel of this industry, so I do not agree with your (reporter) question," he added.

Vidyut added that makers of the film didn't intend to hurt sentiments of people with that scene. "I am associated with an Indian martial art named Kalaripayattu, and I can say with pride that I am connected with this country as much as anyone else. My father, grandfather, paternal and maternal uncle have served in the Indian Army. My maternal uncle died in the 1971 war, so to ask me such a question is not a correct thing. I respect every single athlete of India -- be it wrestlers, body-builders, boxers or others. I would like to tell them that if knowingly or unknowingly, we have hurt your sentiments, then I would like to apologise for that, and from now I will ensure we don't hurt anyone's sentiments," said Vidyut.

