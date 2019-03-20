Commercial success important for Anil Kapoor

bollywood

Anil Kapoor is happy with the successful run of his film Total Dhamaal at the box office and says getting commercial success is important

Anil Kapoor

Actor Anil Kapoor is happy with the successful run of his film Total Dhamaal at the box office, and says getting commercial success is important. "Any and all success is important. It also means that the film has managed to entertain huge numbers of people. That's more gratifying to me me (is commercial success)," Anil told IANS.

The actor, who started the year on a hit note with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, explained his process of finalising a project. "If I feel I can give my whole heart to the project, then I go with it," he said.

Anil is thrilled about Total Dhamaal earning over Rs 150 crore in India. Helmed by Indra Kumar, the film is the third installment of the successful franchise Dhamaal, which originally starred Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi and Riteish Deshmukh alongside Sanjay Dutt.

Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Ashok Thakeria, Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit, Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak, the film released on February 22. Talking about the film, he said: "We had a complete 'dhamaal' through and through.

"When you have so much fun working on something, it shows in the final product. The joy and fun is visible on screen, and I think that's why audiences too have enjoyed the film."

