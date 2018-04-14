Commonwealth Games: Host of Indians eye final flourish

In the semis, Dipika and Saurav defeated New Zealand's Joelle King and Paul Coll 2-1 (9-11, 11-8, 11-10)



India's Dipika Pallikal partnered Saurav Ghosal to advance to the final of the mixed doubles squash events at the Commonwealth Games here yesterday. In the semis, Dipika and Saurav defeated New Zealand's Joelle King and Paul Coll 2-1 (9-11, 11-8, 11-10).

Meanwhile, athletes Neeraj Chopra, Vipin Kashana and Jinson Johnson entered the finals of their respective events. Chopra and Kashana entered the final of the men's javelin throw, while Johnson did qualified for the men's 1,500m final. Chopra hurled the javelin across 80.42m for second place in the qualification round. Kashana registered 78.88m to qualify third.

Earlier, the Indian quartet of Jeevan Suresh, Jacob Amoj, Muhammed Anas and Rajiv Arokia entered the final of the men's 4x400m relay. The Indians clocked three minutes and 04.05 seconds to finish second.

