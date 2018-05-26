Composer, not Salman Khan, asked me to sing: Lulia Vantur

Even as rumours suggested that Salman Khan's rumoured love interest Iulia Vantur bagged her singing gig with Race 3's Selfish at the actor's behest, she tells us otherwise



Even as rumours suggested that Salman Khan's rumoured love interest Iulia Vantur bagged her singing gig with Race 3's Selfish at the actor's behest, she tells us otherwise.

"It was the music director, Vishal Mishra, who asked me to record for the female part," Vantur tells mid-day. As for the lyrics, she has Khan to thank. "When Salman ideated the lines, 'Ik baar baby selfish ho ke jio naa', it was a surprise. Since childhood, we've learnt that love should be selfless. But thinking about yourself is also important for those who are always giving."

