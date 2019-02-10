Condolence meeting for former umpire Dara Dotiwalla

cricket

Dara Dotiwalla, 85, umpired the 1986 India v Australia Tied Test at Chennai along with Karnataka's V Vikramraju

Dara Dotiwalla

The Association of Cricket Umpires will conduct a condolence meeting on Monday to pay tribute to former Test umpire Dara Dotiwalla, who passed away in south Mumbai on January 30.

The condolence meeting will be held below the press box at the North Stand of the Wankhede Stadium at 6 pm on February 11. Dotiwalla, 85, umpired the 1986 India v Australia Tied Test at Chennai along with Karnataka's V Vikramraju.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever