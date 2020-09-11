Conduct of COVID facility workers disappointing

It was shocking to read about a group of people drinking alcohol and partying inside an empty, parked ambulance on the premises of a dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Mira Bhayandar. Police personnel booked the group of people. These were workers from the facility, responsible for keeping it clean. An ambulance driver was present too.

A complainant first alerted the cops and action was taken. One has to impress upon people that vehicles used to ferry people are certainly not venues to party and that too alcohol-filled parties.

It is hugely ironical and disappointing that this was on in the premises of a COVID facility. Is there any possibility of social distancing within an ambulance? Certainly not, when five or more people are gathered inside.

A get-together like this is itself a preposterous idea, and then, you have no distancing because it is in the confines of a car. Add to that alcohol at this soirée and one can be quite certain that masks must have also been given a toss. So one sees an absolutely disastrous situation — alcohol, a get-together, no distancing, no masks and sharing of bottles most probably. People are taking advantage of the relatively fewer people on the roads or what they realise is less vigilance overall, to break rules and throw caution to the wind. Gauging quite correctly that our civic and security personnel may be engaged elsewhere during these times, or they may escape unnoticed as there are fewer people to keep check people, are going their merry ways.

It is time, we insist on self-discipline and have a conscience as the pandemic rages all around us. As adults, and surely those working at a COVID-19 facility too, we know the rising swell of cases and the huge challenge ahead of us. We certainly cannot and should not compound the situation with this shocking conduct.

