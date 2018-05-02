Confirmed! Nargis Fakhri in live-in relationship with Matt Alonzo, gets inked

Not Uday Chopra but Nargis Fakhri is dating a Hollywood music producer-director Matt Alonzo. They have been going strong since October '17, and are living together in Los Angeles



Nargis Fakhri and Matt Alonzo. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/nargisfakhri

While there have been never-ending speculations about Nargis Fakhri and Uday Chopra dating each other on and off, the model-turned-actress, in reality, is in a relationship with Hollywood's music director and producer, Matt Alonzo, confirmed a source to Mumbai Mirror. The report says that they both have been seeing each other since October 2017 and are living together in Los Angeles.

Nargis Fakhri and Matt have got both their names' initials inked above their palms, 'MN' with a 'his-and-her' crown. Giving some information about their relationship, a source revealed to the publication, "Nargis was really nervous about getting the tattoo, but Matt convinced her to go for it. The couple walked out of the parlour holding hands and happy that they'd taken another big step in their relationship."

How did the Rockstar girl meet Matt, how did sparks ignite between the two? Answering all these questions, the tabloid said that Nargis and Matt first met early last year when the filmmaker introduced her to singer Zora Randhawa, who was planning a single with rapper Snoop Dog. The duo developed a close camaraderie while Matt was directing the rack's music video. They also brought in Christmas together, which was filled with PDA on their social media handles. "Nargis and Matt are very happy together," told the source.

Like any other mate, on April 17, Matt's 33rd birthday, Nargis gave him a beautiful surprise. She hosted a grand birthday bash at a nightclub in California with a set of few close friends. The source also added, "Nargis describes Matt as 'more fun than a rollercoaster' and they love travelling together. They're now working on more music videos," the source added.

Talking about Matt, he is a renowned name in the American music industry. He has collaborated on music videos with Justin Bieber, Chris Cornel amongst others. The music producer-director took centre stage with a Lil Wayne music concert in 2008.

On the professional front, Nargis will be seen with Sanjay Dutt in the film Torbaaz. They are currently shooting in Kyrgyzstan. The actress plays Dutt's love-interest in the film.

