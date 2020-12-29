Congress celebrates foundation day in absence of Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Digvijaya Singh and others during the flag hoisting ceremony at AICC HQ in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

The Congress celebrated its 136th foundation day in the absence of party interim president Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi as senior party leader AK Antony unfurled the party flag.

Several senior Congress leaders, including party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were present during the party's foundation day at the party headquarters here at 24 Akbar road.

Speaking to the media after the party foundation day celebrations, Priyanka Gandhi slammed the government for calling the farmers' agitation a "political conspiracy".

She said, "To say that this is a political conspiracy is wrong. I feel that the words being used for farmers are a sin. The government is answerable to the farmers and the government should talk to the farmers and take back the laws." She added, "Soldiers protecting the country's borders are the sons of farmers and the government should understand that the farmers are the 'annadatas' (food givers) of the country."

However, she remained silent on the questions about the whereabouts of her brother Rahul Gandhi. Sonia Gandhi has been avoiding public appearances for the last few months, while reportedly Rahul left for Italy on Sunday.

