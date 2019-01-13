Congress: 2019 Lok Sabha polls will be between democracy and dictatorship

national

Manish Tewari

The Congress on Saturday said that 2019 general election will be a fight between "dictatorship and democaracy" and between "empty sermons" of the ruling party and its own "impeccable" record of service over the years. "2019 is not a battle between a 'Majboor Sarkar and a Mazboot Sarkar' (helpless government and strong government).

"It is a fight between 'dictatorship and democracy'. It is a struggle between 'Bhashan and Prashasan' (empty sermons and good governance) and it is going to be a test between 'jumlas' and an impeccable track record of service which the Congress has delivered over the years," Congress leader Manish Tewari told media.

Tewari attacked the NDA-led government over several issues including agriculture distress, unemployment, security situation in Kashmir and GST and demonetisation.

"If there is any achievement that you have scored, it is one of banning notes. If there is any government which has oppressed 124 crore Indian citizens in one go during the last 70 years, it was the current government which did it through its decision of demonetisation," he said.

The leader lambasted the government for claming that country has been terror-attack-free since 2014, and reminded it of attacks in Pathankot and Uri in state of Jammu and Kashmir in 2016.

He also accused the government of not respecting the democratic institutions and asked the Modi-led dispensation why two heads, Reserve Bank of India -- Raghuram Rajan and Urjit Patel-- had to resign their posts under its watch.

