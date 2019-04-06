Congress: Enforcement Directorate is the election dhakosla of a govt manufacturing lies

national

Congress says ED's supplementary charge sheet in the case was a cheap poll stunt

All India Mahila Congress supporters shout slogans as they protest against the BJP government, accusing them of defaming the Opposition party over the AgustaWestland chopper scam. File Pic/AFP

The Congress said on Friday that the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) supplementary charge sheet in the AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper scam case was a "cheap election stunt" to divert the people's attention from the "imminent defeat" of the Narendra Modi dispensation in the Lok Sabha election.

Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said a "panic-stricken" Modi government is using "rehashed insinuations" through its "puppet" Enforcement Directorate, which it dubbed as "election dhakosla" (sham) for "manufacturing lies".



Ahmed Patel, senior Congress leader

"A single uncertified page leaked by ED of a purported charge sheet is a cheap election stunt to divert attention from imminent defeat of Modi government. The ED has become 'election dhakosla' of a government manufacturing a lie a day," he told the media.

"All these rehashed insinuations and lies were bundled out earlier too through a set of pliable media. Ultimately, they failed in an international court and were rejected as trash. A panic-stricken Modi government and its puppet ED will not be able to change the 'exit date and fate' of a government and PM already rejected by the people," Surjewala said. He said parts of the charge sheet were "selectively leaked" to the media to score political points.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates