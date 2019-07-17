Congress gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over 'India-China border tension'

national

The notice has been filed after some media reports claimed that Chinese troops were trying to enter the Indian territory in Jammu and Kashmir

The Congress on Wednesday submitted a notice of adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha over the 'tension at India-China border.'

The notice has been filed after some media reports claimed that Chinese troops were trying to enter the Indian territory in Jammu and Kashmir on July 6.

However, on June 13, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had dismissed reports of intrusion by Chinese troops in Demchok area of Leh in Jammu and Kashmir.

An adjournment motion is an extraordinary procedure which, if admitted, leads to setting aside the normal business of the House for discussing a definite matter of urgent public importance.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha gave a zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over the 'unprecedented floods in several parts of the country.'

The notice was submitted in the wake of torrential rains and floods wreaking havoc in states like Assam, Bihar, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Mizoram in the last several days.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra also submitted a zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over the 'need to declare the states hit by major calamities as special focus states'.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Gopal Narayan Singh given a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'poor condition of National Highway 2.'

The zero hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. During this hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten days advance notice

