Congress: Government must come clean on Rafale deal

The Congress accused the Modi government of causing a loss of over R12K crore to the taxpayer with its deal to buy 36 fighter jets. Pic/AFP

On a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with French President Emannuel Macron, the Congress targeted the NDA government over the Rafale deal, alleging that it is turning out to be a "mother scam", and asked it to come clean.

Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan said the "high" price India had paid to France for the purchase of the fighter aircraft compared to prices paid by countries like Egypt and Qatar was not some "charity" and the Modi government should answer as to where the money had gone. Vadakkan said his party had been raising the issue for the last three days. But "not a word from the government or the BJP was heard in response. Not even a denial," he said.

"The government, the defence ministry must come clean. What are they trying to hide?" he asked. The BJP had yesterday rejected the Congress' charge, saying it was spreading "lies and confusion" to mislead the nation. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said it is "irresponsible and anti-national" to allege corruption in the €7.5 billion deal with France to supply the fighter jets.

