Congress invokes Nehru to target Centre on Galwan Valley

Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane interacts with the troops while reviewing operational situations on the ground during his visit, in Eastern Ladakh, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

While tension between India and China continues to be high, the bickering between the ruling BJP and the main opposition Congress is also no less.

Taking recourse to history, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said Nehru was unrelenting on China drawing its own LAC and claimed that China during his time accepted that the Galwan Valley belongs to India.

"The term, Line of Actual Control, or LAC, was coined by Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai in 1956 and then repeated in 1959, and during and following the 1962 war. After China's invasion of India, Zhou Enlai sent Nehru a letter asking India to accept the 1959 Chinese claim line and saying China was willing to withdraw 20 kms from this claim line," said the Congress on Saturday.

It went on to claim, "In response, Nehru's letter of November 4 said Zhou's proposal was nothing short of a victor's diktat."

The Congress on Saturday quoted Nehru where he wrote, "The demand for India to accept the Chinese 1959 line is a demand to which India will never submit whatever the consequences and, however, long and hard the struggle may be."

Taking a sharp jibe at the Centre, the Congress alleged that the Chinese who in the 1959 line clearly depicted the entire Galwan Valley in India has now formally laid claim for the first time ever to the "entire Galwan Valley."

This attack comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while at Leh, said in a clear warning to China without naming it, "Age of expansionism is over."

Addressing India's armed forces, he said, "Age of expansionism is over, this is the age of development. History has been witness that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to go back."

This assertion by the Indian Prime Minister in the Ladakh region was extremely significant given the ongoing tension at the border with China in eastern Ladakh, barely 18 days after a violent standoff.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever