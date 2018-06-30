Congress slams Narendra Modi government for hike in LPG prices

The party also asked where are those senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) like Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and Smriti Irani, who had protested hike in the price of non-subsided LPG cooking gas during UPA rule

As Modi government hiked the price of non-subsidised LPG cooking gas by Rs 55.50 per cylinder, the Congress on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise of "Aachhe Din" (good days) has only brought miseries and inflation for the people.

"Modiji promised Achhe Din but it has only brought miseries and inflation for the people! Subsidised LPG price hiked by Rs 2.71/ cylinder; non-subsidised LPG to cost Rs 55.50 more at Rs 754," tweeted Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

"In Modi government, subsidised LPG raised by Rs 79.45! Where are Smritiji, Jaitleyji and Sushmaji?" asked Surjewala attaching photos of all three sitting in a protest during the UPA regime.

The price of non-subsidised LPG cooking gas will be hiked by Rs 55.50 per cylinder in New Delhi and that of the subsidised one by a marginal Rs 2.71, effective from July 1.

According to the Indian Oil Corporation, the increase is mainly on account of GST on revised price of domestic non-subsidised LPG.

