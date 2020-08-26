Congress's introspection is long overdue

The Congress cauldron seems to have stopped boiling ferociously as of now, but there is a foreboding sense of disquiet in the air. It is evident that we have not seen or heard the last of the fallout of a letter of dissent by some party loyalists.

The cauldron is on slow simmer and the flame on the stove has certainly not been switched off as yet.

For a party that has repeatedly hammered home its support of dissent that it claims is the lifeblood of the party and democracy, its reaction to a letter holding up nothing but a mirror to itself, seemed to suggest quite the opposite.

This paper ran a piece with a few Congress party members reacting to the meeting on Monday. There was a general wariness about going against the 'we are loyal to the Gandhis' line.

While acknowledging that all the work done by the family is fine, there was reluctance to voice the obvious, that the letter was not so much a criticism but a conscience awakener, a nudge rather than a push for the party who has to wake up and smell the coffee, late though it may be.

What seemed to be a great opportunity to resolve problems like leadership, there seems to be dipping morale because of the leadership crisis, is once again stalled and, in fact, stalemated.

Real discussion has been nixed, now it has segued into a with the Gandhis or against them, who leaked the letter, why was it written, how should the dissenters be treated, who were they in cahoots with if at all.

The important issues have been sidetracked and today it is umbrage and outrage at 'leaks' and media spies rather than uncomfortable introspection and acknowledgement and quick action. This is status quo and status woe.

