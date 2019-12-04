Contest Alert! Stand a chance to win couple passes for Comic-Con, Mumbai

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Comic-Con, the ultimate pop culture celebration, is back in Mumbai this year and will take place on December 7 and 8 at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon. Enthusiasts have a whole range of exciting stuff to look forward to including Sony PIX and AXN experiential zones where characters from popular TV shows and blockbuster Hollywood movies will come alive.

For fans of Sony PIX - there's a special Harry Potter wand to cast spells and create magic, a boxing ring where one can choose to be 'Batman' or 'Superman' and punch it out, a much-feared door inspired from the horror film, 'The Conjuring', and coming alive of characters from 'Despicable Me' and 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' where one gets a chance to race as Minions inspired cartoon character and witness a never seen before Dinosaur takeover.

AXN, will bring alive the iconic shows like Sherlock, Vikings, Supernatural, Gossip Girl and Fear Factor at Comic-Con this year. The fans can pose with the Angel wings as AXN celebrates the final season of the much loved show – Supernatural. Sherlock fans will get to indulge in a fun puzzle to quiz their brain and test IQs whereas the Vikings fans can test their archery skills. Additionally for a thrilling and chilling experience, people can participate in the Ice bucket challenge as part of the Fear Factor setup.

There'll be many more activities, cosplayers and lots of merchandise for grabs and if you want to be a part of this exciting weekend then participate in the below contest with mid-day.com and stand a chance to win free passes for the ultimate pop culture celebration.

Terms and Conditions for #ComicConWithMidday Contest

Answer all the 3 questions mentioned in the link

Fill in the required details and click on 'Finish Survey'

Share the quiz link on Twitter/ Facebook using hashtag #ComicConWithMidday and tag @SonyPIX, @AXNIndia, @ComicConIndia

Contest open for residents of Mumbai only.

After submitting the answer reply in the comment section on FB/Twitter as 'DONE'

Our decision will be final and binding.

Contest ends tomorrow, 3 pm, 5th December.

