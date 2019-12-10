Cool in blue

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

We're going back to our roots with 2020's Pantone Color Institute colour of the year, Classic Blue. While it's a shade that almost everybody would have owned at some point in their lifetime — its cool vibe is what has made it quintessential for all, feels Mumbai-based stylist Anjali Sharma. And the official word from international sellers of colour, which states that it offers stability and connection, makes it even more relevant today, given everyone's hectic lifestyles, Sharma adds.

Here are five ways to pull off blue with panache.

Denim diva

You can't talk about blue and exclude denim. Besides, a denim jacket in blue is guaranteed to go along with any and everything. Pick a comfy one that's just a tad oversized (for women) like Anushka Sharma did.

Avoid pairing this with other variants of blue as that will take away from the look. Opt for a bright-coloured top and light-coloured jeans or shorts.

Complete the vibe with

a pair of black combat boots.

A tousled mess hairstyle works best and matches the look.

Layered look

Layered dresses are popular at the moment, and this shade blends beautifully with the silhoutte; opt for one with overlapping lace, and wear a light-coloured inner for contrast, like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has.

Cotton is ideal in this weather. Avoid satin, shimmery material, or even glitter or a sequinned look. This works as a formal outfit or a casual option.

Don't add too many colours — pick matching shoes or ones in a dark shade. Avoid bright accessories.

Minimal make-up and a free-flowing hairstyle are ideal, though you can also go for a half bun for a hippie touch or a French plait for an evening out.

Suit up

Ditch the shiny black and dark blue and pick a sleek blue suit. It's ideal for shaadis or a first date. Drop the tie.

Wear a shirt that's in a lighter shade of blue or any neutral option. No prints or bright pinks and reds.

Dark formal shoes or loafers work, and Rajasthani juttis are good for the baraatis.

Use gel or clay to keep your hair tidy.

Keep it cool

Wear a T-shirt in this shade — experiment with small symmetric prints or even cute designs. Stripes and checks work too, and will look cool if they comprise different hues of blue.

Pair this with jeans — any shade of blue works as long

as it's not blingy or has embellishments.

Sneakers or loafers should be your go-to. A snazzy pair of ankle-length boots could look badass too.

Don't forget a dark-coloured cap or shades. Don't shave — facial hair can work wonders.

Glamourously classy

The colour looks great with red, and makes for a natural choice to a red carpet event. So, why not wear it for your annual office party or BFF's cocktail do? A long, sequinned number will look perfect if you have the hourglass body.

Avoid a plain, short dress, as it doesn't blend with the royal shade. Belts, ruffles and power sleeves work best, though not all at once.

Rayon or a silk-mix are top contenders, but avoid too stiff a fabric.

Tie your hair up in a bun — sleek or messy. Smoky eyes, dark lips and a pair of heels will rev up the look.

