'Coolie No. 1' in theatres? Here is the truth

The Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 is all set for an OTT release on around Christmas, and there have been speculations that the mass entertainer might release in theatres, too.

Putting an end to all such speculations, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Saturday: "EXCLUSIV... While #CoolieNo1 premieres on #Amazon this #Christmas, an update on its *theatrical* release...

#India: Won't release at single screens, puts all speculations to rest.

#Overseas: No theatrical release, unlike #Laxmii [released in select markets simultaneously]."

Coolie No. 1, is a remake of the 1995 hit of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The film is directed by Varun's father David Dhawan, and is set for premiere on an OTT platform during Christmas.

