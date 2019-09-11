Coolie No. 1 producer Jackky Bhagnani assures everything is fine

A massive fire had broken out on the set of Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1, in early of Wednesday. Fortunately, there were no casualties from the fire.

Coolie No 1 co-producer Jackky Bhagnani assured that everyone is safe on the sets of the movie and there have been no casualties from the fire. We would like to thank the firefighters, Mumbai Police and the BMC officials for their immediate assistance, after a concerning situation on the sets of #Coolieno1. The fire was put out immediately with no casualties. I want to thank everyone for their concern and wishes," he tweeted.

We would like to thank the Firefighters ,Mumbai Police and the BMC officials for their immediate assistance, after a concerning situation on the sets of #Coolieno1 The fire was put out immediately with no casualties. I want to thank everyone for their concern and wishes — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) September 11, 2019

The incident happened around 12.30 a.m. early on Wednesday on the set, which is located at Filmistan studio in Goregaon. Even though there have been no casualties, it is not known whether the shooting schedule would remain unaffected due to the fire or not.

Speaking about the film, Coolie No 1 is the remake of 1995-film, Coolie No.1 that featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The shooting of Coolie No 1 kickstarted in Bangkok and Varun Dhawan keeps sharing behind-the-scenes' pictures and videos on his social media handle. The actor is preparing rigorously to get into the skin of his character. The film is a remake of the original 1995-film starring Karisma Kapoor and Govinda. Interestingly, the original film was also helmed by Varun's filmmaker-father, David Dhawan.

Speaking of David Dhawan's directorial venture, he said: "After re-watching the original, I started working on the script. For six months, I wondered if I should make it or not. Finally, I decided to adapt it. It's a new film. I've worked on it for almost a year with the original writer Rumi Jaffery on the screenplay and Farhad Samji on the dialogue."

Apart from Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Jaaved Jaaferi will also be seen playing pivotal roles in the remake. On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in the period drama, Kalank, which also featured Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditya Roy Kapur, but the film turned out to be a box office dud.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's directorial venture opposite Kartik Aaryan. The movie is the sequel to her father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone's film, Love Aaj Kal (2009). This untitled film, too, is directed by Imtiaz Ali. During the shoot of this film, which kickstarted in Delhi, many video clips and pictures from the sets surfaced on social media.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1 with a cause

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates