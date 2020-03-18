Coolie No. 1: Varun Dhawan finally completes the dubbing of this comedy!

It's no doubt that Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's Coolie No. 1 that came out in 1995 is a classic comedy. It was directed by David Dhawan who went on to direct the leading man in as many as 18 films from 1989 to 2009!

And now 25 years later, Dhawan returns to remake this riot with son Varun Dhawan and actress Sara Ali Khan. Also starring Jaaved Jaaferi, Sahil Vaid, Shikha Talsania, Paresh Rawal, and Johnny Lever, the film is slated to release on May 1 this year.

One of the most crucial aspects of filmmaking is the process of dubbing, and that is exactly what Varun has completed, finally. Given the quarantine due to the Coronavirus scare, it's commendable how the actor is still working on his project. And if you observe the screen carefully, this seems to be the climax of the film that unfolds in a hospital after all the pandemonium ends on a hilarious note. Take a look:

Taking to his Instagram account a few weeks back, Dhawan wrote that this has been the funniest film of his career and also shared a picture with Sara. Take a look right here:

Will this be a success story just like the original? Time to wait and watch!

