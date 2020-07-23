Cop helps domestic worker, who recovered from COVID-19, get her job back

A police officer from Tamil Nadu is being showered with praises on social media for helping a sanitation worker get her job back after recovering from COVID-19. The residential association, where the woman worked, had told her not to resume work even after she recovered from the virus.

DCP Adyar and the IPS Association tweeted explaining how the official convinced the flat association members to allow the woman to continue working in the society.

"I appreciate Hari Kiran IPS, DCP T.Nagar for his commitment in personally convincing the association members to provide employment to Radha amma, who was asked not to report even after recovering from corona," DCP Adyar tweeted.

I appreciate Hari Kiran IPS, DCP T.Nagar for his commitment in personally convincing the association members to provide employment to Radha amma, who was asked not to report even after recovering from corona. pic.twitter.com/JIClPRYPip — DCP Adyar (@DCP_Adyar) July 19, 2020

After the DCP's tweet went viral, the IPS Association shared an appreciatory post highlighting the police official’s deed with a hashtag #GoodJobCop.

"Radha Amma (a sanitary worker) treated every home as her own but flat association members were hesitant to get her back after she beat COVID. Hari Kiran IPS,DCP T.Nagar convinced the members to provide employment to her," the IPS association tweeted.

Radha Amma (a sanitary worker) treated every home as her own but flat association members were hesitant to get her back after she beat COVID.



Hari Kiran IPS,DCP T.Nagar convinced the members to provide employment to her.#GoodJobCop@copmahesh1994 @chennaipolice_ @CMOTamilNadu https://t.co/TZo8Cmpazv — IPS Association (@IPS_Association) July 22, 2020

The officials garnered tonnes of praises for their noble deed from the netizens as well.

Fabulous gesture! Most appreciated!! — XAVIER INNOCENT (@innocent_xavier) July 20, 2020

Congratulations hari Kumar IPS for your commendable job. — Ramalochan Krishna P (@PRamalochan) July 22, 2020

