Cops file FIR against Instagram users who abused Rhea Chakraborty

The Santacruz police on Sunday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against two unknown Instagram account holders for allegedly sending rape and murder threats to actress Rhea Chakraborty. She is being trolled and abused on social media for actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide, which happened on June 14.

"The case has been registered under section 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), 509 (whoever, intending to insult the modesty of any woman, utters any word, makes any sound or gesture, or exhibits any object) of IPC and section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of Information Technology Act. Further investigation in the matter is underway," said Shriram Koregaonkar, senior PI, Santacruz police station.

On Tuesday night the actress had visited Santacruz police station and submitted a written complaint along with screenshots of the Instagram accounts from where she has been getting obscene messages, rape and murder threats.

The complaint was later converted into an FIR. The actress is being blamed on social media for Rajput's death. Last week she had shared a screen grab of one of the Instagram users who sent her rape and murder threats. After registering the FIR, the Santacruz police wrote to Instagram seeking details of the accounts shared by her.

Rhea has already recorded her statement with the Bandra police in connection with the actor's alleged suicide.

14 June Day Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide

