Cops find naked body of woman with face smashed and hands tied

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a woman’s naked body was found in a culvert at Chevella town, on the outskirts of Hyderabad. According to the police, the woman’s face was smashed beyond recognition and her hands were tied with a rope but her jewellery was intact, The Times of India reported.

The police suspect that the assailants strangled the woman at a different place and her body was dumped at the spot where she was found by the locals next morning, but they have to wait for the post-mortem reports to ascertain if she was raped. The doctors who performed the postmortem on the woman, who police said was aged between 25 to 30 years, at the government hospital told the police that she had a healed caesarean mark.

An inspector said the woman’s face was bludgeoned beyond recognition, and a gold chain and ring was found on her, adding that her gold bangles were found near her body. We have launched a search in surrounding areas for clues," the inspector was quoted as saying by the newspaper. A team of forensic experts visited the spot to collect evidence.

Shamsabad DCP N Prakash Reddy said that other police stations in and around Hyderabad have been alerted to identify the woman. The police have said that they will check the CCTV footage of the spot to identify the culprits behind the crime. A murder case has been registered in this regard and the police are also verifying the cases of other missing women.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates