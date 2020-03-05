Cop's kind gesture helping Class 10 student reach exam centre on time, wins hearts online

Come March and it is the exam season. And the first day of the exams, students are running against time, doing last-minute revisions and trying to reach their exam centre as soon as possible. And when someone helps in such a chaotic situation, then it is enough to make a student's day.

Such an incident was witnessed by a Twitter user in Mumbai where he saw a police officer helping a student appearing for the board exams to reach her centre on time. The user, Rahul Rautt in a series of tweets narrated the incident which was retweeted by Mumbai Police.

"Witnessed the sweetest, kindest act today," said Rautt in a tweet where he went on to say, "At Khat Station there’s always a long queue for Rickshaws. A few students nervously waited while going through their notes. You know how last minute glances like these are important."

Then he said that a cop saw a student in the queue, going through her notes and asking her if she is appearing for board exams today. When she nodded, the cop asked her to step out of the line and stopped an auto rickshaw for her. He then sent her away and wished her good luck for the exams.

A @MumbaiPolice traffic cop noticed this and asked the student if she had exams today, the student promptly nodded. He asked her to step out of the line, stopped a rickshaw for her and sent her away with a “Good luck for your exams!” saving her valuable time. — Rahull Raut (@MisterRatty) March 3, 2020

A screenshot of the tweets were shared by the Mumbai Police on Twitter, wishing the best of luck for the students appearing for their SSC board exams, in which they wrote in the caption, "First day of exam has its own share of challenges. We are happy to have been able to help a student in overcoming at least one of them!"

First day of exam has its own share of challenges. We are happy to have been able to help a student in overcoming at least one of them!



Mumbai Police sends best wishes to all the students appearing for SSC Board Exams starting today. #AllTheBest #sscexams @MisterRatty pic.twitter.com/vBut2QVOkk — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 3, 2020

The kind gesture by the cop was appreciated by many users on Twitter.

Mumbai Police ðÂÂÂ¥°- expect such delightful gestures. — LT (@LarchungT) March 3, 2020

@MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Thank You Mumbai Police ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ for your kind gesture. Always there in the time of need.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Social Reformer ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@Major2193) March 4, 2020

Loved it! God bless that Cop! — Bijoy (@Bijoy34489450) March 4, 2020

Without your protection and help our lives would be close to impossible, Thank you @MumbaiPolice is the best! — CloudStrife (@CloudSt40753107) March 3, 2020

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) which is the Maharashtra state’s board exams for Class 10, began on March 3.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates