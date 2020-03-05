Search

Cop's kind gesture helping Class 10 student reach exam centre on time, wins hearts online

Updated: Mar 05, 2020, 15:46 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Cop asked student standing in a long auto-rickshaw queue to step out, sent her in an auto-rickshaw to her exam centre

This picture has been used for representational purposes.
This picture has been used for representational purposes.

Come March and it is the exam season. And the first day of the exams, students are running against time, doing last-minute revisions and trying to reach their exam centre as soon as possible. And when someone helps in such a chaotic situation, then it is enough to make a student's day.

Such an incident was witnessed by a Twitter user in Mumbai where he saw a police officer helping a student appearing for the board exams to reach her centre on time. The user, Rahul Rautt in a series of tweets narrated the incident which was retweeted by Mumbai Police.

"Witnessed the sweetest, kindest act today," said Rautt in a tweet where he went on to say, "At Khat Station there’s always a long queue for Rickshaws. A few students nervously waited while going through their notes. You know how last minute glances like these are important."

Then he said that a cop saw a student in the queue, going through her notes and asking her if she is appearing for board exams today. When she nodded, the cop asked her to step out of the line and stopped an auto rickshaw for her. He then sent her away and wished her good luck for the exams.

A screenshot of the tweets were shared by the Mumbai Police on Twitter, wishing the best of luck for the students appearing for their SSC board exams, in which they wrote in the caption, "First day of exam has its own share of challenges. We are happy to have been able to help a student in overcoming at least one of them!"

The kind gesture by the cop was appreciated by many users on Twitter.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) which is the Maharashtra state’s board exams for Class 10, began on March 3.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK