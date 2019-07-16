Cops seize 100-kg meat, suspected to be beef in Maharashtra

crime

The accused has been booked under the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 2015, which prohibits slaughter of cows, bulls and bullocks, stated Ural police station inspector Satish Patil

Representational image

Police seized 100-kg red meat, suspected to be that of the cow on Tuesday, from a 30-year-old man in Akola district of Maharashtra, an official stated. Based on a tip-off, police raided a place on Lohara village road and seized the meat from the accused identified as Shaikh Imran Shaikh Malang, a local official informed.

The accused has been booked under the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 2015, which prohibits slaughter of cows, bulls and bullocks, stated Ural police station inspector Satish Patil. The meat has been sent for verification and further investigation of the matter is underway.

In another incident, two men were allegedly beaten up by cow vigilantes on the suspicion of smuggling cow beef on Sohna road in Gurugram. In addition, an FIR was filed against the two men for allegedly transporting beef in two mini-trucks by a cow vigilante. The men were admitted to a civil government hospital in Gurugram and later referred to Rohtak Medical College.

The police seized two vehicles loaded with meat on Sohna Road between Rajiv Chawk and Subhash Chawk in Gurugram on the complaint of the cow vigilantes. Sample of the meat was sent to a forensic lab to ascertain whether it was beef, as claimed by the cow vigilantes. ACP, Crime, Shamsher Singh said, "A case has been registered under provisions of CS Act in the case related to meat seizure at Sohna Road here. We have sent the meat sample to forensic lab. The investigation is underway. We will take the probe forward based on forensic results." No one has been arrested in the case.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates