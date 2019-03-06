Cops silence noisy bikers in Thane

national

Special police team members dress up as beggars, godmen to nab bikers with modified loud silencers

Smashing silencers. Pic/Hanif Patel

Thane rural district's Navghar police are finally making the right noises following repeated complaints against noisy bikers by locals. The police have begun a heavy crackdown against bikers using modified silencers that create much noise, contributing to the already terrible noise pollution levels in the city.

The police are not just seizing such bikes but also destroying the modified silencers in front of their owners. More than 55 cases have been registered so far in this regard and more than 35 silencers have been destroyed in the last couple of weeks.

People living in Bhayander East have been forced to endure a cacophony of noises that the modified silencers or bikes with no silencers at all make. Also, patients admitted to nearby hospitals had complained to the local police on multiple occasions but no concrete action was taken so far.

Police fool violators

Action initiated against such bikers in the past has posed quite some challenge to the police who claim that if these bikers are followed, most of them speed away without a thought for their own lives or that of others. In such a situation, it is difficult to catch hold of them, said an officer of the Navghar police station. "We thus adopted a new method. We have formed a special team, members of which dress up as different people - beggars and godmen - and patrol areas around traffic signals to nab such bikers. The idea has worked so far," said PSI Vijay Takke from Navghar police station.

Locals have welcomed the move. "It is a nightmare for us as these bikes zip past our houses almost every day and it becomes extremely disturbing, more so for children and elderly people," said a local who had filed many complaints against errant bikers in the past. "The police action has now reduced the number of noisy bikers but the drive must not stop," he added.

55

No. of cases against errant bikers registered so far

35

No. of modified bike silencers destroyed so far

