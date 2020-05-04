Corona Warriors: Doctor treating COVID-19 patient returns home to thunderous applause and cheer

A screengrab of the viral video shows Dr. Vijayshree getting emotional as her neighbours give her a hero's welcome back home

At a time when the country is reeling under the Lockdown 3.0 phase, a viral video of a doctor returning home after treating COVID-19 patients is winning hearts for all the right reasons. The video, which has gone viral now was shared by BJP Karnataka's official Twitter handle with their 3 lakh 50 thousand followers.

This is how the residents of an Apartment in Namma Bengaluru honoured Dr Vijayashree who returned home after treating #COVID patients.



Let us respect and appreciate the great services rendered by Our Doctors.#ThankYouCoronaWarriors#IndiaFightsCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/7yEWlckO6v — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 2, 2020

In the 39-seconds video clip, a woman doctor identified as Vijayashree can be seen given a standing ovation and welcomed home by her neighbours amid thunderous applause and cheers as she returns after her COVID-19 duty. While sharing the video, BJP Karnataka wrote, "This is how the residents of an Apartment in Namma Bengaluru honoured Dr Vijayashree who returned home after treating #COVID patients. Let us respect and appreciate the great services rendered by Our Doctors."

What a feeling..Goosebumps!really awesome ð — Mahesh PA (@MaheshPA85) May 2, 2020

The viral video shows Dr. Viajyshree entering her society after a long time as she was equipped with COVID-19 duty and treating coronavirus patients at the hsopital. In the video, Dr. Vijayshree can be seen entering her residential apartment as her neighbours and society members throng to their balconies to welcome her amid thunderous appaluse and cheer.

à²à²£à³à²£à²¿à²à³ à²à²¾à²£à³à²µ à²¦à³à²µà²°à³!



Dr. Vijayashree of Bengaluru received a heroic welcome when she returned home after tending to #COVID19 patients in MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital.



A big thank you to all the #CoronaWarriors working selflessly on the frontline of this pandemic. We SALUTE you! pic.twitter.com/COHT4KYYE1 — M Goutham Kumar (@BBMP_MAYOR) May 2, 2020

M Goutham Kumar, Mayor of Bengaluru also shared the video and informed that Dr. Vijayshree is treating COVID-19 patients at MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, situated in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 15,000 views with hundreds of netizens lauding the doctor for her selfless commitment towards the country amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Salute to Dr. Vijayashree and all the medical teams taking care of our brothers and sisters in the country and abroad...#CoronaWarriorsIndia working 24x7 selflessly and relentlessly ðððð — Anwar Karakulangara (@karakulangara) May 3, 2020

One user wrote, "May be this is the awesome moment of her life. Great work," while another user commented, "Dr. Vijayashree is the real hero for the front line of COVID-19," A third user said, "They are the real warriors...BIG SALUTE...!" While thanking the Dr. Vijayshree, a fourth user stated, "What a feeling...Goosebumps! Really awesome!"

Here's how netizens reacted to the video:

May be this is the awesome moment of her life. Great work. — Shivaraj B M (@Shiva2105) May 3, 2020

Superb ð. Great gesture by public. — Vishwanath Shetty (@VishKodlady) May 3, 2020

Well this is human culture for humanity. Thanks for share this video. — Mohammed moosa (@Mohamme73738356) May 3, 2020

Dr. Vijayashree is the real hero for the front line of covid-19 — Siva Kumar .A (@SivaKum97095133) May 3, 2020

à¤¬à¤¹à¥à¤¤ à¤à¥à¤¬ à¥¤à¥¤ à¤à¤¸à¥ à¤¤à¤°à¤¹ à¤¡à¥à¤à¥à¤à¤°à¥à¤¸ à¤à¥ à¤®à¥à¤à¤¿à¤µà¥à¤ à¤°à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤°à¥à¤°à¤¤ à¤¹à¥à¥¤à¥¤ They are the real warriors.. BIG SALUTE .. — Naveen Suman (@NaveenBoB22) May 3, 2020

I salute to such society and the civilization and the doctor for their achievements in surrounding — Arvind Narsingrao Marpak (@ArvindMarpak) May 3, 2020

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news